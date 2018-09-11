In a bid to reach out to Hindu voters Mamata Banerjee has donated Rs 28 crore to several Puja pandals but the CM's latest avatar hasn't gone down well with the BJP which is trying to flex muscles in the eastern state. While the BJP has termed Mamata's donation as 'appeasement politics', the TMC leader has hit back terming the BJP as "frustrated" party.

The CM has clarified that her gift aims at promoting communal harmony and common brotherhood among different sections of the people who are living in Bengal.

In August 2017, BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a war of words after Durga Puja immersion processions were delayed over the past few years in certain parts of Bengal as Muharram rallies and the two events coincided.

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s soft Hindutva pitch, Mamata Banerjee has embarked on the same path with the eye on 2019 general elections.

