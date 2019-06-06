Though there was no official communication regarding the meeting, reports speculated the Trinamool Congress chief may be looking for his assistance to counter the surging BJP in the state. TMC and the BJP were neck-and-neck in the general elections with 22 and 18 seats respectively of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee enlists Prashant Kishore to thwart BJP’s Mission Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met poll strategist Prashant Kishore who has engineered a massive victory for the YSR Congress in the recently-concluded elections in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the meeting lasted for about two hours at her office. Though there was no official communication regarding the meeting, reports speculated the Trinamool Congress chief may be looking for his assistance to counter the surging BJP in the state. TMC and the BJP were neck-and-neck in the general elections with 22 and 18 seats respectively of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

Kishor has been credited for the landslide victory of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh against the ruling TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSR Congress has won all 25 Lok Sabha and more than 150 of the 175 seats in the assembly, voting incumbent chief minister Chandrababu Naidu out of power. Jagan Mohan Reddy became CM for the first time in the state. Kishor had also played a key role in the successful run of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in 2014 and 2015 respectively. He, though, kept a low profile after he failed to replicate a similar victory for Congress in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Breaking: Under attack from a rising BJP in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial ropes in @PrashantKishor. She had a 2 hours meeting with him in Kolkata today. After Andhra, Bengal could be Kishor’s next project. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) June 6, 2019

On Tuesday, BJP national general secretary and architect of Lok Sabha polls in the state Kailash Vijaybargia said his party would target at least 220 seats in the 294-West Bengal Assembly in 2021. Currently, Trinamool Congress has 208 seats, Congress 43, CPI (M) 23 and BJP 10 in the state assembly. BJP has made massive strides in West Bengal since the last general elections in 2014 when it could win just two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. This time, though, the saffron party has won an astounding 18 seats in the TMC-ruled state, just four short of the ruling party’s tally. In 2014, TMC had won 34 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App