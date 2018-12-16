West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government has denied permission to BJP to hold Rath Yatra in the state. The West Bengal government conveyed to the state BJP chief that it is not in a position to provide police personnel because of the festivals and tensed situation could occur in several districts of the state.

Mamata Banerjee government on Saturday denied permission to West Bengal BJP to hold Rath Yatra in the state. In a letter to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal government said that thousands of workers participating in the rath yatra at a time may create a tensed situation and traffic congestion in the areas where the rath yatra has been proposed. The state government’s letter reads, “The areas proposed to be covered by the Yatra are, because of publicity and propaganda gradually turning into communally sensitive pockets. Intelligence reports indicate that public perception is that the religious overtones of the Yatra will be turned into a propaganda.”

The intelligence reports have suggested the Mamata Banerjee government that in several districts of the state, the peace could be breached as organisations with overtly communal agenda like the RSS, Bajrang Dal and the VHP would actively join the Yatra. During the yatra, communal tension and violence could take place.

The West Bengal government conveyed to the state BJP chief that it is not in a position to provide police personnel because of the festivals. As the Mamata Banerjee government denied the permission of rath yatra, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh told media that they will knock the doors of the court on Monday.

“The ruling TMC is not allowing any opposition party to function in the state. There is no democracy in the state. We will discuss this situation with our lawyers on Sunday and move court on Monday,” State BJP chief Ghosh said.

