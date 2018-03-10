Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congres leader today, on Saturday, March 10, said that there was an "anti-BJP space" in the state and he was proud to be the party nominee for March 23 Rajya Sabha elections from the state. Singhvi said he was happy to be nominated from the land of Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna, Rammohan Roy and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Congress leader thanked TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) Mamata Banerjee for her support.

As West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee announced her party’s support to the Congress’ Rajya Sabha nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congres leader today, on Saturday, March 10, said that there was an “anti-BJP space” in the state and he was proud to be the party nominee for March 23 Rajya Sabha elections from the state. He also expressed gratitude to all the senior Congress leaders in the state, including West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Adhir Chowdhury, and hoped that they would keep on supporting him.

Singhvi said he was happy to be nominated from the land of Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna, Rammohan Roy and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “We are supporting him because he has worked with us for the greater interest of the state,” TMC chief said. Abdul Mannan, the Opposition leader in the state Assembly said that even in the last Rajya Sabha election, the TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) supremo Mamata Banerjee had extended her support to the Congress’ Pradip Bhattacharya, but that did not prevent us from opposing the TMC at the state-level.

She has also announced the names of 4 party candidates for the Upper house elections, including a journalist with an Urdu daily Md. Nadimul Haque. In spite of not having sufficient number of MLAs to send a member to the Rajya Sabha, the Left yesterday nominated senior CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

