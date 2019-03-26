West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP insulted Lal Krishna Advani by not giving him a ticket to contest forthcoming parliamentary elections. The BJP has forgotten old days because of the new crop of leaders, the Trinamool Congress chief said.

He has been replaced by BJP president Amit Shah, who will contest 2019 Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar seat. Advani had represented Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat six time in the past. Advani, now 91, was one of the founding members of the BJP, a party which came into existence in 1980.

Besides Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi has also been asked to not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He is sitting MP from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Lal Krishna Advani was the actual mentor of BJP. They have forgotten old days because of the new crop of leaders. But old is gold. It's an insult to him. But this is my opinion, they may not agree with it. pic.twitter.com/1aw01k5YWF — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha, who is set to join the Congress later this week, had taken a firm stand that Amit Shah is no match for BJP stalwart LK Advani. Satyadev Pachauri will be the BJP’s candidate from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted veterans like Advani and Joshi by not letting them contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP this time around has kept away its senior leaders from electoral race to pave the way for young leaders. Both senior leaders have also been left out in the list of star campaigners released by the BJP.

They were sent to Marg Darshak Mandal by the BJP, following the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi politics. Advani was the deputy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 2002 and 2004.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held over 7 phases, starting from April 11 to May 19. The poll panel will declare results on May 23.

