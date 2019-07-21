Mamata Banerjee calls out on BJP at Kolkata mega rally, says think of saving Bengal before capturing it: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has launched several attacks at the BJP while addressing people at Kolkata mega rally. She has also requested the Election Commission to conduct Panchayat and Municipal elections through ballot paper.

Mamata Banerjee calls out on BJP at Kolkata mega rally, says think of saving Bengal before capturing it: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday requested the Election Commission to conduct Panchayat and Municipal elections through ballot paper. While addressing an ocean of people in Kolkata during mega Martyrs’ Day rally, the West Bengal Chief Minister accused the central government of winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by cheating. She said that the BJP-led NDA formed the government after they tampered EVMs and used the CRPF and Central Police and Election Commission for their political gains. She added that if countries like France, Japan, and America can stop using the ballot papers then why not India.

The chief minister further asserted that the BJP won only 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and have been trying to take over TMC’s offices and beating the party workers. She further called out on the BJP saying it was the TMC that did all the developmental work in the universities and introduced welfare schemes for people, while the saffron party did nothing. She further called out on the BJP and said that before taking over the West Bengal, the party should think about saving it.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee: In Lok Sabha elections they won by cheating- by using EVMs, CRPF and Central Police & Election Commission They just got 18 seats, by getting few seats they are trying to capture our party offices and beating our people. pic.twitter.com/w4CeW5rlqb — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

She further dismissed all the speculations around the TMC forming an alliance for 2021 Assembly elections saying that she is alone and sufficient for the fight against the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee further announced that every year July 26-27 will be celebrated a Bring Black Money Back Movement. She further launched a veiled attack at the BJP as she asked the people of West Bengal to identify people who are taking the money and also those who are giving money to leave TMC.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App