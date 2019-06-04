Mamata Banerjee-led TMC decides to send 10,000 Jai Hind post cards to PM Narendra Modi: The post card war escalated in the politically sensitive West Bengal after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the state police to arrest 10 BJP workers for shouting Jai Shri Ram and blocking her motorcade in Bhatpara area under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district on May 31, 2019.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC decides to send 10,000 Jai Hind post cards to PM Narendra Modi: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has decided to send 10,000 Jai Hind post cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tit-for-tat move against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plan to send 10 lakh postcards to the West Bengal chief minister with the words Jai Shri Ram written on it. The post card war escalated in Bengal after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool and instructed the state police to arrest 10 BJP workers for shouting Jai Shri Ram as her motorcade passed through in the troubled Bhatpara area under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district on 31st May (Thursday).

BJP’s Asansol MP Babul Supriyo, who took charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said that he will send ‘Get Well Soon’ cards to Mamata Banerjee from his constituency. Daring Didi (Mamata Banerjee is also known as Didi in Bengal) to say no to Lord Rama’s statue in Kalighat, Supriyo said the West Bengal chief minister was rattled by the BJP’s presence in the state and hence, she is reacting in a ‘bizarre’ manner. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced politician but her behaviour is abnormal and bizarre…She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds and she should take a break for a few days, the BJP minister said.

BJP leader Arjun Singh on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for having 10 people arrested for shouting Jai Shri Ram. Singh also criticised Mamata after the state police lathi-charged a group of BJP workers for chanting Jai Shri Ram during the protest in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

On the other hand, TMC stalwart and state minister Jyotipriya Mallick claimed that Singh and Subhrangshu Roy, BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son who quit TMC and joined the saffron party on Tuesday, had conspired the scene to create tension in the area.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019, which were concluded on May 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP returned to the power with a landslide victory and emerged as a political force in West Bengal. Out of 42 Lok

Sabha seats of West Bengal, BJP won 18 seats which is all-time highest for the party.

