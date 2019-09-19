West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah said she was assured of full cooperation by the Home Minister when it comes to dealing with the Bengali citizens excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in accordance with constitutional obligation met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed border issues in the wake of Centre’s National Register of Citizens exercise recently carried out in Assam where over 19 lakh people were declared illegal migrants. Following her meeting, Mamata said her meeting focused on NRC in Assam and there was no discussion on NRC in West Bengal.

She added that the Home Minister has assured full-cooperation over the people who have not been included in the NRC. Prior to her meeting, she told media that she will demand inclusion of all the people who have been weeded out from the list of Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise in Assam.

Speaking to the media, she raised concerns over the genuine voters’ exclusion from the list and underlined Shah’s assurance on full cooperation.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee: I handed over a letter to him (HM Amit Shah), told him that of the 19 Lakh people left out of NRC, many are Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking & local Assamese. Many genuine voters have been left out. This should be looked into. I submitted an official letter pic.twitter.com/PiBPbZM02M — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

Mamata meeting Amit Shah and PM Modi have amazed many given her vocal condemnation of the two leaders. Though she has categorically called her meetings as courtesy meetings.

Meanwhile, during her meeting, she handed over a letter to the HM requesting that the genuine voters excluded from NRC should be given due consideration. In the letter, she stated that there were several Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking and local Assamese who despite being authentic voters were dubbed as illegal migrants. She also raised concerns over their whereabouts if they were thrown out of Assam on grounds of illegal immigration.

She urged the HM to have a proper plan when it comes to the accommodation of those excluded from the list.

The Trinamool Congress leader added that if the government doesn’t have a plan then a crisis was foreseen. She also told the Home Minister that any issue arising out of NRC in Assam particularly impacting Bengali citizens should be dealt in consultation with her.

Mamata added that West Bengal should not be kept out of the loop as the state has a huge international border, and therefore , her concerns must be accommodated while dealing with the border situation.

Yesterday, Mamata had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal following her meeting with him.

