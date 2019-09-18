West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she has demanded to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla. While meeting with PM Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital, CM Mamata called the meeting fruitful and satisfactory.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she has demanded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that West Bengal should be renamed as Bangla. While meeting at the PM Narendra Modi’s residence, CM Mamata Banerjee discussed several issues including changing the name of his state. Mamata has called the meeting with the prime minister satisfactory and fruitful. She has said that the PM Narendra Modi has promised to do something about the matter.

This was the first time when CM Mamata Banerjee was meeting the PM Narendra Modi since BJP came to power for the second term earlier this year. Mamata has also requested the Prime Minister to attend the programme for world’s second-largest coal block Deocha Pachami in Birbhum district after Navratri puja. The project is worth Rs 12,000 crores.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee in Delhi: I have requested the Prime Minister to attend the programme for world's second-largest coal block Deocha Pachami in Birbhum district after Navratri puja. The project is worth Rs 12,000 crores. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

In 2018, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution to change the state’s name to Bangla. As per the procedure, the resolution was sent to the Union Ministry for Home Affairs for its approval. The Centre so far refused to ratify the West Bengal government’s decision citing the need for a Constitutional amendment. The ruling TMC delegation had also met PM Narendra Modi on this issue in the last session.

CM Mamata has also gifted Kurta and sweets to PM Narendra Modi a day after his birthday. PM Modi on Tuesday turned 69. Across the country, events were held for greeting the Prime Minister. PM Modi celebrated his birthday with a prayer, a rally in his home state and a meal with his mother.

