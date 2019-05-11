BJP youth leader Priyanka Sharma arrested for posting meme on Mamata Banerjee, social media comes to rescue: Priyanka Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was arrested by Howrah Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly sharing a morphed picture of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, reports said. The woman was arrested from West Bengal's Howrah district after Trinamool Congress leaders accused her of trolling West Bengal Chief Minister and termed it a cybercrime.

BJP youth leader Priyanka Sharma arrested for posting meme on Mamata Banerjee, social media comes to rescue: Priyanka Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was arrested by Howrah Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly sharing a morphed picture of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, reports said. The woman was arrested from West Bengal’s Howrah district after Trinamool Congress leaders accused her of trolling West Bengal Chief Minister and termed it a cybercrime. The TMC leaders alleged that the BJP Yuva Morcha convener has violated the community guidelines and requested to take legal actions against her. The complaint was lodged at the Dasnagar Police station against Sharma.

While trolling Mamata, the BJP leader had made a meme using global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Met Gala 2019 look. In the meme, Sharma had superimposed Mamata’s face on Priyanka Chopra’s body. The meme was posted on Instagram and was Priyanka was arrested by the Howrah Cyber Crime Branch after the TMC leader raised opposition to the meme. The meme was posted by Priyanka on May 9, 2019, at around 5 pm on her Facebook timeline.

Soon after the news broke out on several social media platforms, netizens came out in support for Priyanka Sharma. A hashtag #ISupportPriyanka Sharma started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets supporting Priyanka Sharma on Twitter.

I changed my DP to support BJYM activist Priyanka Sharma, who is arrested by Hitler @MamataOfficial for sharing this pic on Facebook. Pls Make this pic your DP & Support Priyanka sharma#ISupportPriyankaSharma pic.twitter.com/AYE4CVeYeb — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 11, 2019

If you vote for BJP in West Bengal, you will be killed. If you Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' you will be in Jail. If you make cartoon on @MamataOfficial , you will be in Jail. Hitler Didi at her best.#ISupportPriyankaSharma#shame @AITCofficial #gundaraaj @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ukhH7s9WGw — Apurb K Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@beingAPU) May 11, 2019

people made meme on Modiji

Modiji praises for creativity

People made meme on Mamta

She sent memers in jail..

.

.

I'm not Comparing Modiji and Mamta, cuz she ain't worthy,

I'm just comparing the constitution of Indiaand West Bengal.. #ISupportPriyankaSharma pic.twitter.com/fBi1TFwK7e — Swapnil Raj (@im_swapnil07) May 11, 2019

