Supreme Court grants conditional bail to BJYM convener Priyanka Sharma on Mamata Banerjee meme: Priyanka Sharma was arrested on Friday for sharing a photo-shopped image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and she moved the Supreme Court on Monday (May 13) against her arrest.

Supreme Court grants bail to BJYM convener Priyanka Sharma on Mamata Banerjee meme: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary Priyanka Sharma for putting an objectionable picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. The apex court called back Priyanka’s lawyer NK Kaul and modified it’s earlier order and waived the condition of apology. Appearing for Priyanka Sharma, senior Advocate N K Kaul told the top court the case will have a chilling effect on freedom of speech if the BJYM convener is not granted bail.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sanjiv Khanna had agreed to hear the bail plea of the BJP youth wing worker today (on Tuesday). During the hearing, the top court wanted to know if she was arrested for posting a morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee and will like to tender an apology for her actions. Raj Kumari Sharma, the mother of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma, said she is happy to know that her daughter has been granted bail by the top court and she is awaiting her return.

#WATCH Family of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who has been granted conditional bail by SC celebrates the decision. Priyanka Sharma was arrested for posting an objectionable picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. pic.twitter.com/vH9zil0KaJ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Priyanka Sharma, who lives in West Bengal’s Howrah, was accused of sharing a photo-shopped image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The original picture was photographed when Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala event held in New York City on May 6 with husband Nick Jonas.

Raj Kumari Sharma, mother of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who has been granted conditional bail by SC: I can't express how happy I am. I am awaiting my daughter's return. pic.twitter.com/HE8fjPjY3D — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

The 26-year-old BJP youth wing worker, who was arrested on Friday, moved the Supreme Court on Monday, May 13 against her arrest. Her lawyer, Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, told the apex court that his client had no choice but to approach the top court due to a bandh called in the state. Sharma has been remanded to judicial custody till May 25 and is seeking bail.

After Sharma shared the image on her Facebook page, a Trinamool Congress leader reportedly filed a complaint against her with the West Bengal Police cyber cell. The TMC leader said, “This act broke the community guidelines and it was being viewed as an issue of violence. She not just tries to insult our Hon’ble Chief Minister, but also trying to insult the culture of Bengal by her post on Facebook and which is Cyber Crime.”

