West Bengal MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has issued a legal notice to BJP national president Amit Shah to tender an unconditional apology within the next 72 hours for making defamatory statements. Earlier, TMC leader Derek O'Brien had hit out at Amit Shah over his statements saying that "Amit Shah’s meeting was a flop show, he has insulted Bengal today.

“Scam-tainted TMC government is vanishing money through frauds," Shah had said during the rally.

West Bengal MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has issued a legal notice to BJP national president Amit Shah to tender an unconditional apology within the next 72 hours for making the “intentionally malicious, false and defamatory statements” against him in the public rally held in Kolkata on August 11 or face criminal and civil suit.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sends a legal notice to BJP president Amit Shah for the latter's alleged defamatory statements and insinuations in a public rally held in Kolkata on August 11. (File Pics) pic.twitter.com/TE00oq0mMR — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

During the ‘Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally’, Amit Shah had alleged Abhishek Banerjee involvement in chit fund schemes like the Narada Sting Operation Scam and Saradha Chit Fund Scam. BJP president further went on to say that Abhishek had diverted funds provided from the Centre to the State for his personal use.

Earlier, TMC leader Derek O’Brien had hit out at Amit Shah over his statements saying that “Amit Shah’s meeting was a flop show, he has insulted Bengal today. He doesn’t understand the culture of Bengal and even insulted it with his blatant lies. If he doesn’t apologise within next 72 hours we will take legal action against him.”

What Amit Shah said during the rally?

“Scam-tainted TMC government is vanishing money through frauds,” Shah had said during the rally.

“Why is Mamata Banerjee protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators?” Shah questioned, adding that illegal infiltration should be stopped in order for West Bengal to develop. “You can oppose us as much as you want, but we will not stall the process of NRC. Neither Mamata or Congress chief Rahul Gandhi can stop the BJP from doing it.”

Shah accused the Chief Minister of making sure the BJP’s rally today was blacked out on all Bangla TV news channels. “Even if you try to suppress our voices, we will go to every district of Bengal and throw TMC out,” he added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More