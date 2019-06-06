Nimta murder: Blaming the Mamata Banerjee government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said it has become the habit of Trinamool leaders to blame the BJP for each and every murder case in Bengal.

Nimta murder: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Nimta today (on Thursday) to meet the family members of deceased party president Nirmal Kundu who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district late on Tuesday evening. The Nimta police had arrested two BJP workers for their alleged involvement in the murder case and seized a pistol and several rounds of bullets from them, reports said. Video footage obtained from CCTV cameras showed Kundu slumping on the road as a motorcycle speeds away. Nirmal Kundu was the president of the north Dum Dum Municipality’s Ward No 6.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP were engaged in a verbal war after Kundu succumbed to bullet injuries in a local hospital. While Trinamool alleged that local BJP workers were behind the murder, West Bengal BJP president

Dilip Ghosh refuted the allegation of a BJP supporter being involved in the murder. Blaming the Mamata Banerjee government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, he said it has become the habit of her party leaders to blame the BJP for each and every murder case in Bengal.

However, in a direct warning to the BJP, while participating in Id-ul-Fitr celebration, Mamata Banerjee created a slogan “whoever messes with Trinamool will be decimated” (Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega).

Ajijar Rahaman murder case

Days after the Trinamool Congress blamed the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the killing of its cadre Ajijar Rahaman over political issues, reports suggest that Rahaman was killed over political enmity. Both the Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal BJP were at loggerheads over the killing of Ajijar Rahaman.

Now reports suggest that Trinamool worker Ajijar Rahaman had forcibly married BJP worker Azhar Ali’s daughter and to avenge that insult, Azhar attacked Ajijar. Earlier, a Trinamool Congress leader in Cooch Behar had

alleged that BJP workers killed Ajijar Rahaman for political reasons, but Ali denied the allegations that Rahaman was killed over personal enmity.

On June 5 (Wednesday), Trinamool Congress worker Ajijar Rahaman succumbed to injuries after he was thrashed by local BJP worker Azhar Ali and his associates just two days after another Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three men on a motorcycle in north Kolkata’s Dum Dum.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App