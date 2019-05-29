Mamata Banerjee not to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, says BJP using opportunity to score political points: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won't be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Mamata will attend the oath-taking ceremony, however, the latest decision has been seen as a big u-turn by Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee not to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, says BJP using opportunity to score political points: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won’t be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Mamata will attend the oath-taking ceremony, however, the latest decision has been seen as a big u-turn by Banerjee. In a letter to PM Modi, Mamata asserted that the swearing-in ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy and it should not be devalued by any political party. The TMC chief further added, initially, she was making plans to accept the “Constitutional invitation,” however, she changed her mind in the last one hour.

Mamata decided to skip the oath-taking ceremony after it was reported that the BJP had invited families of 50 BJP workers killed in the political violence took place in West Bengal. Dismissing BJP’s claims that over 50 people had been murdered in political violence in the state as untrue, Mamata said that the deaths might have occurred due to family quarrels, personal enmity and other disputes, adding there is no such record available with the government. She concluded her letter saying that whatever that was reported in the past hour compelled her to not to attend the ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

The tensions between the BJP and the TMC mounted after BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in West Bengal. Clashes broke out between the cadres of both the parties that resulted in several party workers left being injured. While both the parties indulged in a massive blame game, the Election Commission of India took the cognisance of the matter and barred the parties from campaigning during the last phase of the 2019 polls.

Recently, a couple of BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal soon after the declaration of Lok Sabha election 2019 results. The BJP leaders have also alleged that the BJP workers were allegedly killed over the past six years during Panchayat and the national elections.

