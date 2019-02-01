West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the Modi government has no money to implement this budget, so it is a value-less budget. The TMC president further said PM Kisan Samman Nidhi announced by Piyush Goyal is a copy of Krishak Bandhu scheme of Bengal that was launched last month.

Mamata Banerjee said funds under this scheme are lower than the revised estimate and people are not getting their dues

In her first reaction on interim Budget 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the Budget shows BJP’s desperation to come to power and it won’t be implemented. Calling it an expiry budget, Trinamool Congress chief said it’s valueless as the doctor has come after death. There is an economic emergency in the country, the TMC chief said while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed India’s economy through his unnecessary adventures like demonetisation. She asserted that the Modi government has no money to implement this budget, so it is a value-less budget.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Opposition leader questioned its announcement of Rs 6,000 per year for farmers with less than 2 hectares and asked why the incumbent government did not announce a single agenda for farmers for the last four and a half years. The TMC president further said PM Kisan Samman Nidhi announced by Piyush Goyal is a copy of Krishak Bandhu scheme of Bengal that was launched last month.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee: This govt has no moral authority or responsibility to place the budget for 5 years when they'll not be in power; the govt will go for expiry. After expiry, if you give medicine, is there any value? What will be the value? This is absolutely valueless. pic.twitter.com/rK4CBge5Sw — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Speaking on MNREGA scheme, the chief minister said funds under this scheme are lower than the revised estimate and people are not getting their dues. The Modi government has also decreased funds for Swachh Bharat Mission by 25 per cent, the TMC chief said.

