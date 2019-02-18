Mamata Banerjee on Pulwama attack: Mamata Banerjee was speaking in a press conference organised in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which consumed the lives of over 40 CRPF soldiers. She alleged that on February 8, the government was informed that terror attacks are likely to occur before elections yet no due diligence by shown by the government.

Mamata Banerjee on Pulwama attack: TMC chief says Centre had intel on attack yet ignored it

Mamata Banerjee on Pulwama attack: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Central government claiming that intelligence agencies had informed the Centre about a potential attack on Indian security forces yet no due diligence was taken to avoid it. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief asked why no action was taken on the intelligence inputs and why the convoy of 78 vehicles was allowed to move on Srinagar-Jammu highway. She also claimed that she has intelligence reports that her phone is always taped.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking in a press conference organised in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which consumed the lives of over 40 CRPF soldiers. She alleged that on February 8, the government was informed that terror attacks are likely to occur before elections yet no due diligence by shown by the government.

Mamata Banerjee on #PulwamaAttack:The Govt had inputs from intelligence agencies on Feb 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why 78 convoys were still allowed?…I also have intelligence reports that my phone is always taped, as you all know pic.twitter.com/KulUn9oUNe — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

“The government had inputs from intelligence agencies on February 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why 78 convoys were still allowed?” asked the West Bengal CM.

Earlier on Friday, a day after the Pulwama attack, Mamata Banerjee launched a tirade against the Modi government and the national security adviser. She asked what was the NSA doing, why was there no intel on the potential attack and why the government let so many soldiers die.

“This is actually an intelligence failure. I have spoken to many jawans whom I know. They also said that it was a complete intelligence failure. Why were so many vehicles going together,” she asked.

On February 14, Thursday, a 20-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant rammed an SUV loaded with over 350 kg explosives into a CRPF envoy, comprising of 78 vehicles and over 2500 personnel, killing over 40 soldiers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More