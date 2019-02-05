West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the Supreme Court order on CBI's contempt plea as a moral victory. The apex court has directed Kolkata Police Commissioner to make himself available for CBI questioning while ruling out his imminent arrest.

Within minutes of Supreme Court directing the Kolkata Police Commissioner to make himself available for CBI questioning, while ruling out his imminent arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the order as a moral victory. “It’s a moral victory. We have great respect for the judiciary and all institutions. We are so grateful. We’re so obliged,” Mamata was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Mamata has refused to budge from her sit-in protest against the Centre accusing the Modi-Shah duo of plotting a “coup” in the state. On Sunday evening right after the CBI sleuths tried to enter Kolkata Commissioner Kumar’s house, without any warrant and prior permission of the state government , that was necessitated after the West Bengal revoked the DSPE Act of 1946 in November last year, CM Mamata had launched “Save the Constitution” dharna at central Kolkata against the Centre.

Yesterday, Mamata had said that she’ll give her life but won’t compromise on the matter. In a stern warning to centre, she also suggested if the Centre continues to threaten her government then, she might impose section 144 of the IPC in the state. Almost the entire Opposition has rallied behind Mamata in her stand-off against the Centre, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK’s Kanimozhi even joined Mamata Banerjee at the stage.

Later in the evening, criticising Mamata Banerjee over dharna politics, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the West Bengal Chief Minister was following the footsteps of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. He even questioned Rahul Gandhi’s U-turn on the issue and said in 2014, the Congress had tweeted that around 20 lakh people lost their money in chit fund scams in West Bengal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More