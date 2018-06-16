Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has returned from China and now plans to start work on an Opposition's conclave in Lucknow. Reports said that there are speculations that in the presence of all the Opposition leaders and Mamata Banerjee, the alliance will be announced. However, the talks on sharing the seat of Uttar Pradesh have been long going on.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is eyeing to work on an Opposition’s conclave in Lucknow. Earlier too, she had said that she would definitely accept an invitation for a meeting in Lucknow from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati. Mamata has recently visited China and is expected to meet DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai. Reports said that she will be accompanied by leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Meanwhile, Banerjee’s plan to work on an Opposition’s conclave has also led to speculations that the announcement of an alliance could also take place.

According to a senior Trinamool Congress leader, that soon Banerjee will play a vital role in the National politics. He said that Banerjee has been working on the alliance between Mayawati and Akhilesh. She played her part in state politics and several other panchayats and bypoll elections.

The TMC leader claimed that it was Mamata, who suggested an alliance between Mayawati and Akhilesh, ahead of the general elections in 2019 as it majorly depends on Uttar Pradesh. He further added that Mamata and Mayawati shared a trusted relationship and often talk over the phone.

He further added that Banerjee is trying hard to get the alliance intact. He said that soon an alliance will be announced in presence of Mamata Banerjee and the talks on seat-sharing between SP and BSP are on.

Earlier on Friday, Mamata Banerjee confirmed that she would attend the NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting was earlier scheduled on Saturday, June 16. She had first refused to attend the meeting as the date clashed with Eid-il-Fitr. However, accepted the invitation after several Chief Ministers requested her to attend the meeting, which is to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More