Responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi backing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Prime MInisterial face in 2019, the Trinamool Congress chief said that they will sit and decide. Let us defeat the BJP first.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi backing her as opposition’s choice of Prime Minister in 2019 said that they will sit and decide. Let us defeat the BJP first. Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi on a 3-day visit where she is scheduled to meet senior leaders of other regional parties and to invite them for her mega federal front rally scheduled to take place in Kolkata on January 19.

The opposition is trying every bit to reach a consensus among themselves and together build a stable front in order to defeat the BJP in 2019 General Elections. However, while the talks keep happening, the big question which always remains is who is going to be the Prime Ministerial face for them.

Also Read: Home, car loans, EMIs may become costlier as RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

Earlier, during the campaign for Karnataka Elections 2019, Rahul Gandhi when asked for whether he would like to be prime minister, had said that yes, if Congress party gets the majority seats then he will be the Prime Minister. But now, Rahul Gandhi backing Mamata Banerjee as Prime Minister’s face for 2019 suggests some change in the plan. Mamata Banerjee said that let things happen first, let us defeat the BJP. They will sit and decide.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after Opposition create ruckus over NRC draft issue

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee aggressively raised her voice against the final NRC draft and hit out at Centre for excluding the immigrants who voted in the last elections. Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP president Amit Shah for his speech in the Parliament over NRC issue and slammed the government for not being concerned about the immigrants who had voted for them.

Mamata Banerjee is actively taking the role of gathering opposition leaders to formalise a united front against the BJP in General Elections 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More