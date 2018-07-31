After meeting Rajnath Singh over NRC issue, West Bengal Chief Minister told media that she spoke to Home Minister about the reports of NRC being implemented in West Bengal. The BJP's statement to identify illegal migrants in Bengal after NRC Assam has irked Mamata Banerjee. The TMC chief has accused the BJP of turning citizens into refugees in their own country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and asked him to amend National Registrar of Citizens Bill or bring new Bill. The TMC chief has claimed that Home Minister gave her assurance that the government will not harass people. Mamata Banerjee also spoke to him about the reports of NRC being implemented in Bengal, reiterating that if such a thing happen there can be a civil war. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh after his meeting Mamata Banerjee said he told TMC chief that NRC Assam draft list had been published in accordance with the provisions of Assam Accord and as per decisions taken in a tripartite meeting on February 2005 between the Centre, Assam government and All Assam Students Union to update NRC,1951.

He said nobody has been harassed in the entire process and at every stage of the process, adding that adequate opportunity of being heard will be given to all persons. The draft NRC has been prepared in accordance with the law under the monitoring of the Supreme Court, he said, according to news agency ANI.

The central government on Monday published NRC Assam with names of 28,983,677 citizens, however, around 40 lakh names have been left out in the NRC Assam draft bill, triggering a political war between the ruling party BJP and Opposition, particularly Congress and Trinamool Congress. The opposition parties have accused the government of turning Indian people into refugees in their own country and playing divisive politics.

However, the BJP has rubbished Opposition’s allegations over NRC, saying that it is a positive step against illegal migrants. The BJP’s statement of identifying illegal migrants in West Bengal after NRC Assam has irked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has claimed that everyone will be granted an opportunity to claim their citizenship as only NRC draft has been published for Assam.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More