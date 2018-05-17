Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said I endorse the views of BSP leader Mayawati. We must give full respect to the maker of our Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, said Mamata Banerjee. Earlier in the day, BSP chief said since BJP came to power they have been misusing government machinery and attacking democracy.

Underlining BSP supremo allegations on BJP that Constitution is being targeted, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP. Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I endorse the views of Mayawati Ji. We must give full respect to the maker of our Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.” Earlier in the day, BSP chief, speaking on BS Yeddyurappa being sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister, said, “It is a conspiracy to destroy the constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, thereby attacking democracy.

All opposition parties in various states have criticised Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP to form a government in the state. Soon after the Karnataka election results, TMC chief congratulated all newly elected MLAs. In her tweet, she said, “Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different.”

It was an indirect message by TMC chief to national party Congress to make coalitions with regional parties ahead of upcoming elections. However, the TMC leader made a phone call to JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda to congratulate him on party’s performance in Assembly elections and hoped it would form the government with Congress.

Mamata Banerjee has always been at the centre of forming a ‘federal front’ to fight against BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to elections commission results, BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224 seat Assembly house.

Addressing a Panchayati Raj rally in Chattisgarh’s Raipur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said RSS-BJP are misusing democratic institutions, he added, that prevailing situation in India is like Pakistan. Yesterday, Congress had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka’s governor to invite BJP to form a government in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App