West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that the BJP will be soon thrown out of the power at the Centre. While addressing a rally in Paschim Midnapore district, the West Bengal CM said that the TMC and its members are working with an aim to oust the BJP from power at the Centre like the CPI(M) was removed from the state. She added that the red eyes of Delhi don’t scare the party anymore and the party is pledged to throw the BJP out of power as it has done with the CPI(M) in Bengal.

In a bid to stop the BJP from coming back into power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has called a mega rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on January 19.

Comparing the present BJP to the CPI(M) that ruled the state before TMC came into power, Banerjee said that the people who used to torture people in West Bengal during the Left Front rule had changed sides with the BJP. There was a time when they were tormenting the people of the state and now they are misleading the entire state.

She further accused the BJP of spreading lies, making false promises and conspiring against the people of the country.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, the TMC chief said that the saffron party has done nothing besides changing the names of historical places in the country. She also added that she has a huge respect for those working in the Ramakrishna Mission, however, she highly criticised the BJP workers who do nothing but dramas in the name of Hindutva.

Besides this, Mamata also alleged that the institutions of CBI and RBI have now converted in BJP’s party offices and situations like these have never been faced by India.

