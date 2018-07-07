At a time when opposition parties are coming together with a common objective of defeating Narendra Modi and NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief, in an exclusive interview to a news magazine, said Congress, regional parties should contest in their strongholds for 2019 tie-up.

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an exclusive interview to a news magazine, spoke about his future course of action for biggest political battle due next year. In the interview, the TMC president said that everybody should unite against the BJP and parties supporting them. Her remark has come at a time when opposition parties are coming together to beat Narendra Modi and BJP in next general elections. The TMC leader said Congress, regional parties should contest in their strongholds for 2019 tie-up.

Recollecting his childhood memories, she said that the struggle has taught him a lot. Appreciating his government for introducing many social welfare schemes in the state, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that her government has done well for people of all communities. Alleging BJP of committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities, she said that the NDA government is against the betterment of the backward community.

Further alleging NDA government of non-cooperation in the development of West Bengal, the TMC leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against the basic idea of federalism and Team India. When asked about opposition alliance without Congress, she said many regional parties have their own compulsions which need to to be considered before finalising agenda of the coalition.

The TMC leader also alleged BJP of wasting money on promotions of government schemes. She also spoke about her struggle against left parties rule in West Bengal and said that left governments led the state to a debt-ridden situation. Even today we are facing effects of their misrule, added TMC chief.

The TMC leader refused to comment on the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is a next-generation leader. Citing numbers, the TMC leader said that her state has performed better in terms of all growth indicators, including GDP and GNP. The TMC leader also criticised the Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying that both decisions were blunders.

Banerjee further said new indirect tax regime was implemented in a hurry, which affected tax system of all states. When asked about her 2nd term as Chief Minister, Banerjee said that she is focusing on infrastructure, employment, adding that many development projects have been introduced in her state.

The TMC leader also critised the government’s decision of disinvesting debt-ridden national carrier Air India. When asked about leading opposition’s alliance in next general elections, she said she is very optimistic and it is possible. Reacting to a question of her projection as next Prime Minister for opposition alliance, she said that it is a very silly question.

Commenting on the last 4 years of Narendra Modi government, the TMC leader said NDA government has failed to perform in every department as they have destructed the economy of the country.

Aprerciating Atal Bihari Vajapayee, she said the BJP leader was secular, that is why her party supported NDA in the past. Speaking on BJP’s plan to expand its footprints in West Bengal, the TMC leader said that in the recent elections her party has won a majority of the seats in local elections.

