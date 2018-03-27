West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the ruling government led by National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday. She was on a visit to the capital city for a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar and the other political parties. Mamata Banerjee said that BJP is scared that their own MP's wouldn't vote.

The BJP has been criticised by current Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee saying that the ruling NDA government led by Narendra Modi has a huge difference with the former NDA government led by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mamata Banerjee, was in New Delhi to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and other political leaders. According to reports in a leading daily, Bengal Chief Minister was quoted saying, “There is a huge difference between NDA of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now. I was a part of that government, even now there are some good people but they are sidelined.”

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee further said that the BJP is the most communal party in India at present. The Bengal CM took to her Twitter account and hit out at BJP’s Amit Malviya, who had announced the election dates even before the Election Commission of India. She questioned, “All institutions are being destroyed, how can a political party announce election dates before any announcement by the election commission?” Moreover, letting out her anger regarding BJP’s negligence to take up the no-confidence motion in parliament she said that the BJP party is scared that they wouldn’t get votes from their own MP’s.

As political leaders constantly fly to the centre and the next in beeline is Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to visit Delhi next week. Naidu will be meeting representatives of all political parties during his visit to the capital city. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has recently detached all ties with the NDA government and had moved a no-confidence motion against it in Parliament.

