West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the new traffic penalties will not be applied in Bengal, a day after the Gujarat government slashed the traffic fines in the state.

The West Bengal Chief Minister called the steeper fines in the new Motor Vehicles Act too harsh and against the federal structure of the government.

The Trinamool Congress chief said they had opposed the amendment in Parliament. She also said if the government implemented the act, it will hurt the common people.

Mamata Banerjee, who is one of the fiercest critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said adding money is not a solution and the problem will have to be looked from the humanitarian point of view.

Banerjee said Bengal already has a flagship programme on road safety, Safe Drive Save Life. Bengal is the third state to dismiss the centre’s new law.

The central government released the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act,2019 that came into effect on August 9. The act likely to tighten the traffic rules and will help to make the roads safer. Many state governments are not happy with the new act. BJP-ruled Gujarat already slashed the heavy penalties on Tuesday.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan also looking to scrap the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019. Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas indicated earlier this month that the Rajasthan government can slash the fines.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill cleared in the parliament in July. Under the new act, the fine of a two-wheeler without a helmet has been soared to Rs 1000 from Rs 100. If any driver uses a cellphone while driving, they will have to face penalty charges between Rs 1,000-5,000. Drunk driving can invite a charge of Rs 10,000.

