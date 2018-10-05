West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will invite all the opposition parties for a mega rally scheduled to take place on January 19, 2019 in Kolkata. Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee once again pitched for a mahagathbandhan to defeat the BJP. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said that she wants to defeat the BJP in the upcoming election in Bengal.

Addressing the issue of the proposed alliance break-up between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Mamata Banerjee said that she won’t be able to comment on what stand has been taken by former UP chief minister Mayawati in relation to the Congress party. However, Banerjee added that she will invite both Mayawati and Congress for the mega January 19 rally.

We should ensure that BJP doesn't win a single seat in Bengal. Their tactics will not work in Bengal: West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/lT39pIcxKY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018

Mamata Banerjee said that she will be inviting Kerala CM, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, DMK chief MK Stalin.

Talking about the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mamata Banerjee said that they constantly work against her but she will invite them also. Further speaking at the media briefing, Mamata Banerjee added that all the party MLAs, MPs and other key members have been asked to keep a close eye during the upcoming puja festival, therefore, everyone has been asked to keep a vigil during the puja festival and ensures that no one gest into any controversy.

