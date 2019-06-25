West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has hardly missed any opportunity in criticising the Prime Minister Modi-led government, again criticised the government on the anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. In her Twitter post, she said PM Modi's 5-year rule had been a tenure of Super Emergency.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government on the anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, saying the last 5 years have been a Super Emergency in the country under PM Modi. She went on to say that Indians must learn their lessons from history and fight to protect the country’s democratic institutions.

On June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced an Emergency in the country. The Emergency continued for a 21-month period from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977. The Trinamool Congress chief had charged the Centre of continually provoking violence and promoting intolerance in the state.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has criticised the BJP. Mamata Banerjee has also skipped both PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30 and the Niti Aayog meet on June 15.

Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency'. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had tweeted to mark the anniversary of Emergency. In his Twitter post, PM Modi said India salutes all those greats who had fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset, he said.

India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset.

In the 2019 general election, the Trinamool Congress allegedly accused the Centre of causing riots to bring down the Mamata Banerjee government. The West Bengal CM cited irregularities in the electronic voting machines when the BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and compared to 2 it won in 2014.

Mamata Banerjee also blamed BJP for mixing religion with politics after BJP supporters raised the slogans like Jai Shri Ram, especially when her motorcade was whizzing by on the roads.

