Mamata Banerjee on TMC loss in Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not accept her resignation even if she tendered her resignation after the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the state. A shell-shocked Mamata said she was a powerless chief minister for the past five months. The Bengal chief minister’s shocking statement came a day after the BJP won 303 seats and made inroads in West Bengal while the TMC bagged only 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats with a vote share of 40.5 per cent in the recently held 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata said the BJP won by spreading lies and communal statements but she rejected its’s extremist Hindutva policy. Apart from that, she blamed faulty EVMs for the TMC’s loss. Mamata also conceded that her support base in West Bengal has eroded.

After the BJP’s surge in the TMC-dominated state in the Lok Sabha elections, Mamata called an emergency meeting to discuss what went wrong with the party and its future course of action. In the poll campaign, Mamata was involved in a war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he should get a tight slap of democracy.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation at the Congress working committee (CWC) meeting at party headquarters in New Delhi but its members rejected his resignation. The meeting was followed by a media briefing.

