Slamming Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee for accusing the central security forces of being hand in glove with the BJP during elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reminded her that she could beat a formidable Left Front at the time and become a chief minister because the jawans had ensured a free and fair election in West Bengal.

PM Modi in Dum Dum, WB: Why are you forgetting that Left had created similar situation for you & at that time constitutional bodies of the nation ensured a fair election in W Bengal. If these constitutional bodies & central forces weren't there, you would not have been CM today. pic.twitter.com/euLHdRBXwl — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

PM Narendra Modi addresing a public rally in Dum Dum, West Bengal: Didi sun lo, yeh Paschim Bengal aapki aur aapke bhatije ki jaagir nahi hai. Yeh Maa Bharati ka ek atoot ang hai. pic.twitter.com/Sf4DoW4sDy — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

The Election Commission on Wednesday ended canvassing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state after widespread political violence in Kolkata and other areas early this week. It, however, allowed Modi to conduct his two remaining public meetings in the state. Clashes broke out on Tuesday during a roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah, during which a statue of 19th-century reformer Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalized. Both BJP and TMC have blamed each other for the violence. Modi said the Trinamool chief is afraid of her defeat and that is why her party has unleashed violence on her own people.

Commenting on the ongoing political violence in West Bengal, actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays the lead role in a PM Modi biopic, said that democracy is under threat in West Bengal. Referring to the arrests of several BJP leaders over the past few days in the state, the actor said that the West Bengal chef minister has turned into a dictator like Saddam Hussein. Police had detained BJP youth leader Priyanka Sharma and party spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on charges of insulting Trinamool leader and creating tension. Sharma was released after five days in police custody following a Supreme Court order while Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested on Thursday morning for criticizing TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee.

