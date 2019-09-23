West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the BJP over NRC in her state claiming that 6 people in the state died due to panic over the exercise.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that six people in the state died due to panic over National Register of Citizens (NRC) and asserted that she would never let the exercise take place in her state.

Her comment has come days after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and both time she was satisfied over the range of issues she discussed with PM Modi and Shah.

Earlier this morning, Mamata also said that the BJP should be ashamed for creating panic over NRC reiterating that the exercise won’t be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in the country. She said NRC was carried out in Assam due to Assam accord.

Assam Accord which was signed in 1985 between the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and All Assam Students’ Union had ended protests against illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for bulldozing democratic values, Mamata said democracy in the country was under threat in several parts of the country. She urged the people to have faith in her underlining that she would never let the exercise take place in the state.

She said the BJP was not focusing on job losses and slowdown of the Indian economy and accused it of pursuing political interests.

The Trinamool Congress leader also referred to the Jadavpur University episode wherein BJP MP Babul Supriyo was heckled and manhandled by the students. She said people have seen what the BJP and ABVP have done to the institute.

Mamata’s meeting Shah and Modi did amuse a lot of people especially the Opposition given her vocal criticism of the two leaders, though she maintained that she was only abiding by constitutional obligation.

In the letter to the Home Minister, Mamata raised concerns over exclusion of genuine voters adding that they should be given due consideration.

