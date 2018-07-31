West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may meet Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi on August 1 as it is expected that the TMC chief will visit New Delhi. Reports say that the Trinamool Congress chief is likely to invite Sonia Gandhi to the federal front rally which will take in Bengal on January 19. Mamata's federal front rally is going to be a planned to show opposition's unity.

According to reports, the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Congress, BSP, SP and Ajit Doval’s RLD are also in talks to formulate a plan to take on the BJP ahead of 2019 General Elections.

Reports say that Mayawati, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and RLD have reached a mega UP deal to fight against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Uttar Pradesh is one of the most important states for any party to take the lead in general elections since it has 80 Lok Sabha seats. Aspiring to cut BJP’s number in the biggest state, Congress, BSP, SP and RLD may come up together to fight the BJP.

On the other side, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, according to reports, is in talks with Mayawati in relation to the upcoming elections in three crucial states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Since Mayawati’s BSP has a strong voter base of Dalits, any alliance of any other party matters. However, Mayawati a few days ago had cleared that any alliance in the future will depend on the number of seats his party will be offered in any respective state.

