After meeting former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at Karnataka Bhawan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Wednesday to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In a bid to kick BJP out of power, Mamata Banerjee is on a move to unite the opposition against the ruling Modi government to make sure that the BJP doesn’t come back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mamata Banerjee who is on a 3-day visit to Delhi met several opposition leaders on Tuesday at the Parliament.

Post her meet with Sonia Gandhi, Bengal CM said that she discussed Assam’s NRC final draft issue with her. She claimed that all those 40 lakh people who were not mentioned in the final draft must be protect be protected by the concerned authorities.

Briefing media post her meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee said that BJP is nervous and weak. She added that the opposition will collectively fight to remove BJP from power.

Before meeting Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee met Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, Kerala Congress-Mani leader Jose K Mani.

Earlier, while hitting out at the Centre for allegedly making 40 lakh people homeless by not mentioning them in the final draft of Assam’s NRC, Mamata Banerjee had said that all those who were not mentioned in the final draft of NRC can get shelter in her state. She added that terming all Bangladeshis as “ghuspetis” is wrong. Bangladesh is not an illegal country, she added.

She further said that BJP is destroying the country with their vindictive attitude. She added the people who were not mentioned in the final draft of Assam’s NRC are not infiltrators or outsiders, they are from India.

