Mamata Banerjee switches on Bengali pride to dim focus on doctors' stir: In an attempt to invoke Bengali pride, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said anybody who stays in Bengal is bound to speak Bengali language and her government will make amendments to laws to make room for more local students in the medical stream.

Mamata Banerjee switches on Bengali pride to dim focus on doctors’ stir: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the people of West Bengal have to bring Bangla forward, five days after a protest call given by junior doctors at the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital doctors showed the law and order situation in the state in a poor light. Stoking Bengali pride, a beleaguered Mamata heavily relied on Bengali language and Bengali doctors to garner public support.

Mamata said anybody who stays in Bengal is bound to speak the Bengali language because when she goes to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, she speaks in their native language. She will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes, the CM said. In the wake of the massive strike called by the junior doctors in Kolkata, the West Bengal chief minister had on Thursday said that her government will make amendments to laws to make room for more local students in the medical stream.

A day after the BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee and her goons have converted West Bengal into mini Pakistan, the Bengal CM vowed that she won’t let the state become like Gujarat. She even went on to say that the protesting doctors are either BJP workers or CPM cadres, reports said.

Earlier, Trinamool chief had alleged that striking junior doctors hurled abuses at her when she tried to pacify their anger over the assault on two female and a male intern in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital around 5.45 pm on Monday.

Filmmaker Aparna Sen, who met protesting doctors at Kolkata’s NRS College and Hospital on Friday, said she would like to request CM Mamata Banerjee to come and talk to the doctors requested Mamata forgive them who misbehaved her. Aparna also questioned the CM if she thinks it’ll be good for Bengal if the doctors leave the state.

The Calcutta High Court today gave seven days time to the West Bengal government to respond while hearing a PIL on doctors’ strike in the state. The court asked state what steps were taken by the government to end the impasse. Court also said that state will have to put an end to this and find a solution.

To counter the public outreach of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, Mamata Banerjee had floated the Jai Banga Janani (JBJ) for women and the Jai Hind Vahini (JHV) on May 30, 2019, before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

