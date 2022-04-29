Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 29

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, said she will travel to Delhi on Friday for a national summit the next day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present, but she will not meet him because she will return to the city for May Day and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Banerjee said she has booked her return ticket while speaking to media on Thursday.

However, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 29. This will be her first meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah since the West Bengal post-election violence.

While talking about her visit, Mamata referred that she won’t be meeting with PM, “I’ll be in New Delhi for two days and will return on Saturday evening. I have commitments on May 1st, which is Labor Day. Following that, I have various engagements throughout the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. As a result, a separate meeting will not be possible this time.”

When asked if she would write a separate letter to the Prime Minister about these issues, Chief Minister stated that it would be pointless to do so.

Explaining further, she stated that “I had previously sent several letters to the Prime Minister on a variety of topics. Nothing, however, worked “.