Hitting out at BJP, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will be starting a campaign ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ from August 15. Speaking about the campaign, Mamata Banerjee said that this will be a big blow to the ruling party. She added that by leading this campaign, TMC will show a path to the nation. Slamming BJP over several lynchings incidents reported in the country, Mamata Banerjee said that there are only some people from BJP and RSS she respects but the rest fo they are just playing dirty politics.

Accusing BJP of instigating violence in the country, Mamata Banerjee was seen backing Shashi Tharoor’s Hindu Taliban remark and said that BJP is creating Talibanis in the country.

While addressing TMC’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Esplanade near Kolkata, Banerjee said that TMC is widening its base and from July 21 TMC will rule the country.

Challenging PM Modi over his 2019 dreams, TMC chief said that her party will show the way in 2019 and her fight against the BJP will also continue. Hitting at the Left and the Congress, Banerjee said that they cannot have ‘double standards’.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister, Congress said that Mamata is dismantling Congress in the state. The Congress further blamed her for arousing the sentiments of the people in Bengal. Reacting to TMC’s ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ campaign, BJP said that the following remark was made to get the media attention.

The following remarks by the Bengal CM came in during the address of party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally. the following rally is organised by TMC on July 21 of every year in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists who were killed in police firing in 1993.

