West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made controversial statements regarding the Hanskhali minor rape case in the state where the accused is a local TMC leader’s 21-year-old son. CM Mamata Banerjee questioned if the girl was actually pregnant or if it was a pregnancy caused by a love affair between the accused and the victim. Mamata asked, “How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick?” She further alleged that the victim’s family knew about the affair. Mamata stated, “Even family knew it was a love affair.”

Mamata Banerjee further trivialized the matter by saying that she cannot control love affairs going on in the state. “If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?”, asked the West Bengal CM. Attacking the BJP-ruled Central government, Mamata also said, “How many CBI probes have been done in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar over murders of people? How many leaders were arrested? No matter how many conspiracies you do by using CBI, ED. Do not think that we are weak.”

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikary met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar met on Monday. the two discussed the rape-murder case and attacks on devotees carrying out Ram Navami processions. Dhankar said after the interaction, “Urgent response of Chief Secretary be sought on alleged gang rape, death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakts on Ram Navami. Both these issues have been raised today by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who called on the undersigned and sought a thorough probe.” He added, “According to LOP, both incidents highlight the worrisome state of crime against women and nose-diving law and order scenario in the state. CS be called upon to render his report on both counts earliest, latest by April 13, 2022.”

According to the police, a case has been registered in the rape and murder of the 14-year-old girl under sections of gangrape, murder, and relevant sections of the POSCO Act. The state police also informed the media that the girl’s body was cremated without autopsy. Moreover, the police also said that the victim’s parents approached the police seven days after the alleged crime.