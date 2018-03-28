After meeting UPA chairperson at her official residence 10 Janpath, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that I have urged Sonia Ji that Congress must join hands to strengthen the Federal Front. TMC chief added that the country wants 2019 battle to be one-is-one. However, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting between two leaders. Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee had met Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and RJD members about giving shape to the federal front.

A day after failed to meet Sonia Gandhi due to her illness, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 28 finally met UPA chairperson. After meeting at her official residence 10 Janpath, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the country wants 2019 political battle to be one-is-one. This one-is-to-one fight will eliminate the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) politically. The regional parties who are strong in their states should contest elections, added Mamata Banerjee. Talking about her visit, West Bengal CM said that I have urged Sonia Ji that Congress must join hands to strengthen the Federal Front. However, Congress President Rahul was not present at the meeting between the two leaders.

Addressing media after meeting, Mamata Banerjee said that whenever I come here I meet her, we share a good relation. I enquired about her health, also had a political discussion. Before today’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee on March 27 had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and RJD leaders in Delhi. Mamata Banerjee is on a 4-day-visit to discuss his federal front plan against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Her visit to Delhi is part to unite opposition to stand against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

ALSO READ: NDA MPs meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST Atrocities Act

After meeting the Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and RJD members, Mamata Banerjee reported saying, “When political people meet then, of course, they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting.” West Bengal CM is continuously doing her efforts to unite state parties to defeat BJP and the next target is Delhi and Red Fort. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had met K Chandrasekhar Rao and two leaders talked about giving shape to a federal front.

ALSO READ: CBSE to re-conduct Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths exams after paper leak reports

ALSO READ: Justice Chelameswar writes to CJI questioning probe against Karnataka judge by Modi government

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App