With the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021 and the general elections right around the corner, the entire episode of CBI acting years after the scam came to fore smacks of political vendetta. In the last assembly elections of the state, the BJP secured a 10.2% vote share and winning 3 seats in the 294-member assembly. TMC holds 211 seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian National Congress having 26 and 44 seats respectively.

Hearing the contempt plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the West Bengal government and its Police, the Supreme Court said that it will hear the case tomorrow, on Tuesday at 10:30 am. The CBI in its plea has sought the apex court’s direction to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate in the ongoing investigations into Saradha Chit Fund scam, where Kumar is a “potential accused.” During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Kumar destroyed crucial evidence in the Saradha scam, on which the CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked the investigating agency to bring proof tomorrow at the hearing.

Though the court asked for proof, it observed that if Kumar has remotely attempted something of this sort, then the court would come down so heavily on him that he will regret.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister’s dharna, that she launched yesterday evening has entered day 2 in central Kolkata. Banerjee has attacked the BJP government claiming that there is “total constitutional breakdown” in the state while adding that the CBI was acting on the behest on the Narendra Modi-led central government.

The unprecedented political crisis was triggered after the CBI sleuths arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence for questioning him related to the chit fund scam. However, the Kolkata police not only stopped them but also detained them briefly.

On its part, the Bengal government has contended that CBI officials reached Rajeev’s residence without any warrant and without the prior sanction of the state government. The Bengal government had in November 2018 revoked the general authorisation provided to the CBI and other agencies under DPSE 1946 Act, meaning that now the CBI has to take permission from the Bengal government on a case-to-case basis whenever it wants to do anything in the state.

The use of CBI by the saffron party has been in the question since the past couple of years. There are speculations about CBI investigating former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav in the sand mining scam, giving rise of political accusations of winged caged parrot becoming the guard dog. Recently, the ED conducted raids at 7 locations in relation to the construction of statues when BSP supremo Mayawati was Chief Minister.

Worth mentioning is the pre-poll alliance of the 2 parties, that was announced last month, with a combined vote share of more than 50% votes in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh. The SP-BSP alliance has the potential to wipe out the BJP from the state, where it currently holds 71 seats out of the total 80.

