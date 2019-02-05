Mamata Banerjee vs CBI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was holding an indefinite protest in Kolkata after a team of CBI officers on Sunday raided Kumar residence to question him over the missing evidence in the Shardha chit fund cases. While welcoming the orders of the court, the TMC chief said that it was a moral victory.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with CBI in its investigation going around the Shardha chit fund scams, adding that no coercive steps, including arrest, would not be taken against him. Apart from this, a bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also directed Kumar to appear at a neutral place Shillong and ordered the chief secretary of the state and the DGP to file their replies on or before February 18. The orders from the apex court came a day after the Centre moved to the Supreme Court seeking its orders to direct Kumar to cooperate with the CBI investigation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was holding an indefinite protest in Kolkata after a team of CBI officers on Sunday raided Kumar residence to question him over the missing evidence in the Shardha chit fund cases. While welcoming the orders of the court, the TMC chief said that it was a moral victory. She further added that we had great respect for the judiciary and were grateful and obliged over SC’s verdict.

While addressing a gathering after Supreme Court’s orders, Mamata said that Kumar never said he would not be available. “He said we want to meet at a mutual place, if you want to ask for any clarification, you can come and we can sit,” said Banerjee.

Soon after Mamata’s “moral victory” remarks surfaced, Twitter started flooded with tweets asking the CM on what basis she is considering the orders as a moral victory.

@MamataOfficial Defies logic !!! The court has issued notice to WB Govt for Contempt of Court and she claims that the case has been dismissed. SC has asked her World's best cop to appear before CBI and she says it is her Moral Victory !!! #CBIvsMamata #CBIWinsMamataLoses — Aravindha K (@Aravindhapk) February 5, 2019

Mamata Banerjee after SC directs Rajeev Kumar to appear before CBI : It’s a moral victory because..

1) we always said we respect judiciary

2) Rajeev kumar was always ready for mutual discussion

3) Court has protected him from coercive methods — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) February 5, 2019

From which angle is it a moral victory! A face loss is considered a moral victory today.A cop who has to maintain political neutrality sits on dharna with the CM?She protects him from being questioned by CBI.#CBIWinsMamataLoses It's a victory of democracy & loss to your anarchy https://t.co/Mw2NJvMTvJ — Prabha🇮🇳 (@prabhatisb) February 5, 2019

How come a Contempt Notice and an order asking Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with CBI is a Moral Victory for Mamta Banerjee? The Police Commissioner has been avoiding CBI officials despite repeated summons. Now, if he plays around, CBI will simply go back to SC. #SlapOnMamataFace — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) February 5, 2019

Well before the decision of Supreme Court #MamataBanerjee was ready with her 'Moral Victory' speech! Failed attempt of face saving!!!#MamataLosesFace — Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) February 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Banerjee has said that she will consult other leaders about whether she wants to continue the dharna or not. She said she would soon inform the public after discussing it with other party leaders.

