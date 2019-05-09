Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: This is how the CM-PM war of words went from a slap to 100 sit-ups: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have given an unusual direction to the political storm ratcheting across the country ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The two top leaders of the country exchanged barbs as it was reported that state Chief Minister asserted that she wanted to slap Modi, however, the Trinamool Congress chief denied making such a statement.

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: This is how the CM-PM war of words went from a slap to 100 sit-ups: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have given an unusual direction to the political storm ratcheting across the country ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The two top leaders of the country exchanged barbs as it was reported that state Chief Minister asserted that she wanted to slap Modi, however, the Trinamool Congress chief denied making such a statement. She added she had told the rally at Simulia in Purulia district that he would get the tight slap of democracy.

The prime minister did not let the opportunity go to waste. While addressing a rally in Bengal’s Purulia, PM Modi said that he got to know that the West Bengal CM wanted to slap him. Referring to Mamata as Didi, the prime minister said that he used to call her Didi and would continue calling her that, adding that a slap from her would be a blessing for him.

Replying to PM Modi’s attacks, Mamata said that why would she slap the PM as she was not that kind of a person. “What I understand is a democracy. Slap of democracy means that the mandate people will give by casting their votes,” the TMC supremo said.

Well, this all did not end here. Soon after her rally in Purulia, PM Modi appeared before people for another election rally. Launching a scathing attack at TMC and Banerjee, the PM accused the Bengal CM of establishing “mafia” in coal mines and depriving mine workers of their remuneration. He alleged that the TMC leaders are making money under Trinamool’s mafia raj, however, the mines workers were being deprived of their rights.

The attack came out heavily on the prime minister as the TMC chief challenged him to prove his allegations. She dared PM if any of TMC’s 42 candidates contesting in the elections were involved in the coal mafia then she would withdraw all the 42 candidates.

She added that if the prime minister failed to prove the allegations she would have to do a 100 sit-ups before the people holding his ear.

“Do you accept this challenge? Do you care for your own wife that you have now come to care for others?” challenged Mamata Banerjee.

