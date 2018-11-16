Mamata Banerjee has declared that there will no free pass to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for carrying raids and investigation in the state. The move has come after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had also said that the CBI will not be able to conduct raids and investigation in the state without his permissions.

Mamata Banerjee has declared that there will no free pass to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for carrying raids and investigation in the state. The move has come after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had also said that the CBI will not be able to conduct raids and investigation in the state without his permissions. Following his move, now Mamata Banerjee has also declared that there is no free pass for the CBI or general consent to carry out its exercises. According to reports, the CBI has full authority to carry out its searches, raids, investigations in the national capital but it can only enter other states only after having a general consent with the state government.

Meanwhile, supporting Chandrababu Naidu’s move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he has done a right thing by not giving a free pass to the CBI. Targeting the BJP led government, Mamata Banerjee said that BJP can be a note changer but not a game changer. As per reports, in 1989, the West Bengal government had given a general consent to the central investigating agency.

The Andhra Pradesh government had on November 8 withdrawn the free pass order from the CBI. The move had come almost 3 months after it had initially given a general consent to the CBI to carry its investigation and raids in the state.

A former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Chandrababu Naidu had pulled out of the alliance after the Centre failed to give Special State status to Andhra Pradesh. Initially, Naidu pulled out his cabinet ministers from the NDA and later he withdrew his support.

Ever since then, both Chandrababu Naidu and BJP has been at loggerhead with each other and have become competitors. Naidu and Banerjee previously had meetings to explore the possibilities of a grand alliance or a strong alternative to BJP ahead of 2019 general elections.

