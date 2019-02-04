Saradha scam came to the fore after the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by Saradha Group, a consortium of over 239 private companies. This group attracted investors by promising them huge profits from the sales of their products. However, in reality, there was no sale of products, the profits came from the new investors who were roped in on the same fraudulent promise of profits from products sale.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday evening launched a dharna at Kolkata’s Metro Channel in protest against the CBI move to question the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for allegedly working at the behest of state government and destroying crucial evidence in the Saradha and Rose valley chit fund scams. The unprecedented drama unfolded after a CBI team that arrived at Rajeev Kumar’s residence at Loudon Street was detained by the state police. Though the team was later released, it triggered a political crisis with CM Mamata accusing PM Narendra Modi of plotting a coup against her and launching a dharna.

WHAT IS SARADHA CHIT FUND SCAM?

Saradha scam came to the fore after the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by Saradha Group, a consortium of over 239 private companies. This group attracted investors by promising them huge profits from the sales of their products. However, in reality, there was no sale of products, the profits came from the new investors who were roped in on the same fraudulent promise of profits from products sale. In this modus operandi, new investors are lured and money is generated and distributed earlier investors by using funds obtained from more recent investors.

It’s reported that group was successful in raising Rs 20,000 to 30,000 crore from millions of depositors before collapsing in April 2013.

Now, these kind of Ponzi schemes are able to run as long as they maintain the illusion of sustainable business and new investors continue to contribute.

And to achieve this illusion, Saradha Group roped in eminent personalities from all walks of life and had established deep ties with politicians. They even sponsored Durga Puja events, and football clubs like Mohun Bagan.

However, the Groups dream run came to an end in 2012 when the scheme began to unravel after the investors started demanding full repayment.

WHAT IS ROSE VALLEY SCAM?

It’s reported that Rose Valley scam was even bigger than the Saradha scam with the money duped to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore.

According to ED, the money raised from this scam was also used to bribe politicians so that the scam can run smoothly.

