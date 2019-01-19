Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata LIVE updates: Crowds begin to gather at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata to witness historic United India rally led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee. The mega rally organised by the TMC is being seen as a first step towards the formation of a coalition against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The West Bengal CM has also met some key opposition leaders, including SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, former prime minister Deve Gowda, and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Congress president Rahul Gandi has also extended his support to the mega rally, however, he will not attend the event in Kolkata. According to reports, the Congress will be represented by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who along with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive on Saturday arrive. On Friday, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union minister Sharad Pawar and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang landed in the city.
Here are the LIVE updates on Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata:
Live Updates
Members of the Lepcha community arrive at Brigade ground
Ahead of the mega anti-BJP rally in Kolkata, members of the Lepcha community arrive at Brigade ground. A huge number of Adivasis were also seen at the venue earlier in the morning.
Lakhs of people turn up at Brigade Parade Grounds
Lakhs of people have started arriving in the city of Kolkata ahead of the Mamata Banerjee's mega rally. The rally is being observed as a first step towards the formation of a coalition against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Lakhs of people have turned up at #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade rally.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 19, 2019
WATCH LIVE >> https://t.co/ufSdPFqbMo pic.twitter.com/mnoyp7Kx3m
Over 20 national leaders expected to attend the TMC-led mega rally
A report in PTI claimed that over 20 national leaders are expected to attend the event. The list includes former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, 3 present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang.
Mamata Banerjee welcomes national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to the mega rally
A few hours ago, TMC supremo took to her official Instagram handle and welcomed all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people who have arrived in Kolkata to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India.