Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata LIVE updates: Over 20 national leaders are expected to attend TMC-led ‘United India’ rally that is scheduled to take place today at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata. With the rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to project herself as the face of Opposition in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata LIVE updates: Crowds begin to gather at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata to witness historic United India rally led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee. The mega rally organised by the TMC is being seen as a first step towards the formation of a coalition against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The West Bengal CM has also met some key opposition leaders, including SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, former prime minister Deve Gowda, and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Congress president Rahul Gandi has also extended his support to the mega rally, however, he will not attend the event in Kolkata. According to reports, the Congress will be represented by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who along with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive on Saturday arrive. On Friday, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union minister Sharad Pawar and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang landed in the city.

Here are the LIVE updates on Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata:

Live Updates

