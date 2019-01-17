Mamata Banerjee urged all likeminded parties to come together to topple the arrogant Narendra Modi government from power. When asked about the rift between various opposition parties, TMC chief said every political party has a vision and grand alliance will represent people's aspirations.

Political bigwigs are expected to attend Trinamool Congress’ rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is seen as TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s effort to unite opposition parties against the BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Confident West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Saturday’s rally would sound the death knell for the BJP as the ruling party at the Centre will not cross 125 seats in upcoming parliamentary polls. Mamata Banerjee was speaking to presspersons to oversee preparations for TMC’s rally at Brigade Parade grounds.

Those expected to attend the rally include DMK chief MK Stalin, BJP dissidents Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, former prime minister HD Devegowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati will skip the mega event. However, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra will attend the event as representative of Mayawati. From Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will attend the event.

Mayawati said regional parties will emerge as deciders after the elections. PM Modi had recently called alliances between opposition parties opportunistic. He had said they were coming together for thier personal survival.

