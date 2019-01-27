Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced on Sunday that it will contest forthcoming parliamentary elections in 14 states including Odisha. On January 19, Mamata Banerjee had organised a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Ground where political bigwigs from opposition parties vowed to unseat 'arrogant' Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in next General Elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced on Sunday that it will contest forthcoming parliamentary elections in 14 states including Odisha. Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien made the announcement at a press conference in Bhubhaneshwar. Derek O’Brien said his party TMC was ready to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 in 14 states including Odisha, adding that a list of candidates will soon be released by the party. The TMC leader termed January 19 as a momentous day when Mamata Banerjee organised a mega rally in Kolkata where leaders of various opposition parties were present.

Talking about the party’s 2019 plan for West Bengal where the TMC is in power, O’Brien said they will contest will contest all 42 seats of the state. TMC’s decision comes a month after Congress president Rahul Gandhi made it clear that his party will contest 2019 polls solo against ruling TMC and saffron party. On January 19, Mamata Banerjee had organised a mega rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground where political bigwigs from opposition parties vowed to unseat ‘arrogant’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in next General Elections. Earlier in December 2018, BJP President Amit Shah had said that his party was aiming to win a total of twenty-three seats in West Bengal in upcoming elections. The BJP was trying too hard to expand its footprints in the state where it has just two parliamentarians. In 2014, the BJP had managed to win just two seats from West Bengal – Darjeeling and Asansol.

