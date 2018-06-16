Chief Ministers of four states including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala's P Vijayan are enroute to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on a sit-in protest at LG office, demanding Delhi statehood.

After the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal denied permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who is on a sit-in protest at L-G’s house, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, AP, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala’s P Vijayan are enroute to meet Delhi CM at LG niwas. The development has come after Mamata Banerjee, who had extended her support to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in its demand for Delhi’s statehood, was denied permission by L-G to meet her Delhi counterpart.

Informing about four CMs move to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party took to its Twitter account and said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sought permission to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG mercilessly denied permission.” AAM also said that CMs of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala are on their way to CM residence. The party said that after meeting AK’s family they will proceed to LG’s office.

AAP informed that the decision by the four CMs was taken after L-G denied the permission to meet Kejriwal and other cabinet ministers who are protesting at L-G’s office.

"We live in a democracy. Can PM deny Hon’ble CMs of other states to meet CM of another state?

Raj Niwas is no one’s personal property.

It belongs to the people of India."- @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/qaHPvx9YSi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 16, 2018

Speaking on the development, Kejriwal said, “We live in a democracy. Can PM deny CMs of other states to meet CM of another state? Raj Niwas is no one’s personal property. It belongs to the people of India.

