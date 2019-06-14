Mamata-doctors' clash leads to all-India medical strike on June 17: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday requested the striking doctors to hold a symbolic protest and continue treating patients, but the doctors decided to hold a 24-hour protest on June 17, 2019.

Mamata-doctors’ clash leads to all-India medical strike on June 17: Condemning the attack on their colleagues at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday declared that it will hold a nation-wide 24-hour protest on Monday, reports said. Today, the IMA also declared All India Protest Day to support the nation-wide protest of doctors.

The medical body decided to go on strike even after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday requested them to hold symbolic protests only and continue to continue treating patients. He also assured the doctors that the Centre is committed towards their safety after members of the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS, Delhi, met him and expressed their resentment over violence against doctors in West Bengal.

As many as 16 doctors of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata (West Bengal) submitted their resignations over the brutal attack on their colleagues in the city on Monday. Similarly, 27 doctors of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, Darjeeling, also submitted their resignation letters. Citing inaction by the administration against their grievances, as many as 175 senior doctors of Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (IPGMER SSKM Hospital) have sent their resignation letters. The doctors have offered full support to the junior doctors and have urged the state government to work towards better healthcare facilities and to ensure safe workplaces for them.

Calcutta High Court on Friday gave seven days to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in West Bengal to respond to the PIL filed on the doctors’ strike in the state. The court asked the state government to explain the steps taken by it to end the impasse. The court also said that the state will have to put an end to this and find a solution.

Demanding fool-proof security for all medical practitioners, several medical associations of the country have condemned the attack on two female and a male intern in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital around 5.45 pm on Monday.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, the state government spends Rs 25 lakh on every student to make him/ her a doctor and when they become doctors, they sign a bond for two to three years and then leave the state after the completion of their tenure.

