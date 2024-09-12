Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

On Wednesday, September 11, a series of dramatic email exchanges between junior doctors protesting the RG Kar rape-murder case and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government led to a standstill. Both parties remain firmly entrenched in their positions, with no sign of a resolution. Government’s Response: Frustration Over Terms Chief Secretary Manoj Pant expressed frustration […]

On Wednesday, September 11, a series of dramatic email exchanges between junior doctors protesting the RG Kar rape-murder case and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government led to a standstill. Both parties remain firmly entrenched in their positions, with no sign of a resolution.

Government’s Response: Frustration Over Terms

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant expressed frustration regarding the negotiations. He noted that despite multiple attempts to engage with the protesters, the government has faced a stubborn stance. Pant criticized the doctors for their insistence on setting terms for the discussions.

“We mailed them today as well, requesting them to come and meet us. We wanted to outline our plans, but their response was not positive,” Pant said. Over the past 24 hours, at least five emails were exchanged without any progress.

Protesters’ Demands: Open Discussion and Accountability

The junior doctors, who have been staging a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan for over 24 hours, are demanding an open-forum discussion that would be broadcast live. They also seek the removal of those they believe have obstructed justice.

“We are sitting on the road and are frustrated; you are sitting comfortably and are getting frustrated. We only want those who have hindered justice to be removed,” the protesting doctors stated.

Government’s Offer

The government initially offered to meet with a 10-member delegation from the doctors. However, this proposal was rejected by the protesters, who insisted on a face-to-face meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a larger delegation of 30.

At a press conference with state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, Pant reiterated that the government is willing to discuss but cannot agree to the conditions set by the protesters.

MUST READ: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over US Remarks On Reservation And Ilhan Omar Meeting

Political Allegations

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya raised concerns about the timing of the doctors’ emails, sent at 3:45 am. She questioned if there were political motivations behind the protest and accused the doctors of political provocation.

“They sent an email at 3:45 am? Is there any political motive behind this? We urge the doctors not to engage in political provocation,” Bhattacharya said.

Doctors’ Response

The doctors denied any political motives and stressed their aim to address the urgent situation. They rejected the idea that they were imposing new conditions and asserted that they were prepared for an open discussion.

“We sent an email at 3:50 am due to the emergency nature of the situation. Accusations of politics are misplaced. If the CM was waiting for us, we were unaware,” a representative of the doctors said.

Timeline of Communications

The dispute began with two emails exchanged on Tuesday, September 10. The state health secretary invited a 10-member delegation for talks, which the doctors rejected, demanding the resignation of the sender. On Wednesday morning, they sent a revised email requesting a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a larger delegation.

Later that afternoon, Chief Secretary Pant invited 12 to 15 doctors for discussions at the state secretariat, Nabanna. This offer was also declined by the protesters, who maintained their original demands.

Deadlock Persists

The standoff between the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the protesting doctors remains unresolved. The ongoing deadlock underscores the deepening frustration and tension on both sides, with no immediate solution in sight.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Tensions Erupt In Mandya After Ganesha Procession Clash