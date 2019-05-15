Mamata Banerjee meme: BJYM convenor Priyanka Sharma says the West Bengal government doesn't allow freedom of speech and she will fight the case and won't apologise to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for posting her morphed picture on social media.

Mamata Banerjee meme: BJP youth wing Howrah convener Priyanka Sharma on Wednesday was freed from a West Bengal jail. Addressing a press conference soon after her release, Sharma said she was illegally kept in jail for five days despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India for posting a Mamata Banerjee meme. Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary said the state government doesn’t allow freedom of speech, which is a clear violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

However, Priyanka refused to apologise to Mamata Banerjee for putting a morphed picture of the CM on social media. The photo was used by Priyanka Sharma is a superimposition of Mamata Banerjee’s face on the image of actor Priyanka Chopra in Met Gala costume and make-up.

The Supreme Court censured the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the delay in the release of Priyanka Sharma after her counsel NK Kaul told the apex court how the West Bengal police detained her arbitrarily. Kaul said the police behaviour reflects an extremely disturbing trend that the SC’s order which said ‘forthwith release her’ wasn’t followed for 24 hours.

The senior advocate also told the top court that his client was asked to sign an apology letter prepared by the West Bengal Police which says she will not post this again before her release.

West Bengal Government’s Counsel said in Supreme Court that ‘Priyanka Sharma was released at 9:40 am, today (on Wednesday).

Supreme Court said it will hear in July first week, BJP youth wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma’s application seeking action against the West Bengal police authorities. Sharma was arrested for sharing a meme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, a professor was arrested for his caricature of the West Bengal chief minister. Political figures and their supporters in the country have often taken grave offence to morphed photos and memes of the leaders. The statute under which the arrests are made is Section 66A of the Information Technology Act. The Supreme Court had struck the provision down in an order of March 2015 but it still continues to be used as a weapon of choice by police across the country.

