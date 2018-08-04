A man tried to barge inside the Kerala House in Delhi with a knife in his hand on Saturday morning, August 4. The man reportedly wanted to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present there.

Media reports say that the man's front shirt pocket had the national flag and he wanted to meet CM Vijayan

An armed man with a knife in his hand barged inside Kerala House in New Delhi on Saturday morning, August 4, while the Chief Minister of state Pinarayi Vijayan was present in the state bhawan, but the man was stopped by alert guards. Media reports say that the man’s front shirt pocket had the national flag and he wanted to meet CM Vijayan.

#WATCH: Man tries to barge inside Kerala House in Delhi with a knife. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present inside. Police says, 'the man is 80% mentally unstable & has been sent to Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences'. pic.twitter.com/j2frHaYBUY — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

